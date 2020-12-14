Apurva Asrani On Suffering From Facial Paralysis; Says 'was Forced To Stop Everything'

National Award-winning filmmaker Apurva Asrani took to Twitter on Monday, December 14, 2020, to share a post revealing details about his journey after getting struck with facial paralysis. The filmmaker went on to reveal how he struggled through his journey. As Apurva shared the post online, fans went on to laud the filmmaker for this dedication and will power of not giving up.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Apurva Asrani wrote that he spent almost 40 years of his life anxiously trying to make his career, relationships & his health work. But the more he tried, the more he was exhausted. He further said that navigating the big city, navigating traffic, he was always hurrying, because no matter how much he tried, he was always late.

He wrote saying, “Then at the cusp of turning 40, after a stressful fight with a leading actress, I was struck with #BellsPalsy, a form of bilateral facial paralysis”. He added, “This was accompanied by severe vertigo & nausea. I was forced to stop everything, including the editing of #madeinheaven”.

He concluded saying, “I decided to only do work that stirred my soul, and to give up on the rat race. 3 years later, I thank God for pushing me towards a slow life. I know now that things meant to happen, will”. Take a look at the tweets below.

As soon as Apurva Asrani shared the post online, fans could not stop lauding the filmmaker for his dedication and willpower. The tweet went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to praise Apurva, while some wished him luck and power to also over all difficulties. One of the users wrote, “The very last picture is the essence of life”. While the other one wrote, “more power to you”. Check out a few comments below.

About the filmmaker

Apurva Asrani is a National Award-winning filmmaker and is best known for his editing in films like Satya, Shahid, Made in Heaven. And his directing for films like Tera Mera Pyar, and for writing for the acclaimed film Simran. Apurva was last seen as the consulting editor for the documentary titled Outcast.

