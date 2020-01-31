Adaa Khan Has Eyes To Kill; Here Are The Deets On The Actor's Perfect Eye Makeup

Adaa Khan is one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry. From fictional drama to comedy shows, Adaa Khan has aced in all genres. Adaa Khan will soon be seen performing some daring tasks in Colors TV's much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. This is not the first-time Adaa Khan is working with the channel. Prior to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Adaa played a parallel lead in Colors' Naagin for two seasons consecutively. Naagin season one and two were on top of the TRP charts till their last episode.

The Naagin actor has always received immense love and praise for her sense of style. What fans are currently drooling over is the quirky yet wonderful eye-makeup of the actor. Read ahead to know more-

Adaa Khan has eyes to kill

Adaa has given her eye the just right cat-eye look. She has applied jet-black thick kajal, with a jet-black winged eyeliner. She has kept her eye-brows perferctly-shaped.

For this look, Adaa Khan has highlighted her beautiful eyes by filing up the lower lines of her eyes with Kajal and also opted for a winged liner. She has kept her eye-brown thin and perfectly shaped.

Adaa Khan has given her eye a sparkly-lashy look. She has applied bright golden colour eyeshadow, along with large eyelashes. She has kept her eye-brown thin and perfectly shaped.

Adaa Khan has given her eye a beautiful multi-coloured glittery look. She has applied the perfect blend of dark brown and golden eyeshadow on her eyelids. She has applied light blue coloured winged eyeliner and thick black eyelashes.

