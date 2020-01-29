Adaa Khan's Travel Pictures Will Leave You Green With Envy, See Pics

Adaa Khan is a popular face of the television industry. From fictional drama to comedy shows, Adaa Khan has aced in all genres. Adaa Khan will soon be seen performing some daring tasks in Colors TV's much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.
Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram
This is not the first-time Adaa Khan is working with the channel. Prior to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Adaa played a parallel lead in Colors' Naagin for two seasons consecutively. Naagin season one and two were on top of the TRP charts till their last episode.
Also Read:'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Contestant Amruta Khanvilkar : Check Out Her 5 Lesser-known Facts
Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram
Adaa Khan is known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable sense of fashion. However, we bet you had no idea that that the Khatron Khiladi contestant is also an avid traveller. The actor often jets off to exotic locations for vacations. She's a travel enthusiast, take a look at the times when Adaa Khan's travel pictures made us crave for a vacation right away.
Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram
Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram
Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty's Reality Show Pushed Due To Bigg Boss 13?
Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram
Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram
Also Read: Rohit Shetty Is Back With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'; Here Are The Contestants
Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram
Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram
Also Read: Rohit Shetty-hosted Show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Has Had THESE Scary Stunts Through Seasons
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.