Adaa Khan's Travel Pictures Will Leave You Green With Envy, See Pics

Adaa Khan is a popular face of the television industry. From fictional drama to comedy shows, Adaa Khan has aced in all genres. Adaa Khan will soon be seen performing some daring tasks in Colors TV's much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram

This is not the first-time Adaa Khan is working with the channel. Prior to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Adaa played a parallel lead in Colors' Naagin for two seasons consecutively. Naagin season one and two were on top of the TRP charts till their last episode.

Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram

Adaa Khan is known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable sense of fashion. However, we bet you had no idea that that the Khatron Khiladi contestant is also an avid traveller. The actor often jets off to exotic locations for vacations. She's a travel enthusiast, take a look at the times when Adaa Khan's travel pictures made us crave for a vacation right away.

Adaa Khan travel pictures are giving us major vacation goals

Adaa Khan in the city of light Paris

Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram

Adaa Khan vacays in Switzerland

Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram

Adaa Khan's Instagram post near Burj Khalifa is simply breathtaking

Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram

Adaa on the streets of Spain

Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram

Adaa Khan in the country of love, Italy

Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' contestant Adaa Khan enjoys her time in Malaysia

Image Credit: Adaa Khann Instagram

