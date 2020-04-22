Adah Sharma Adds A Pop Of Desi To Her Instagram Handle As She Poses In Sheer Saree

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma was last seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the movie Commando 3. The actor is quite active on her social media account and is often seen posting pictures and sharing videos of herself. Adah Sharma has been homebound due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. While being homebound, the actor has found out different ways to keep her fans entertained. She recently shared a series of pictures of herself in a sheer saree and made the netizens go gaga over her desi look.

Adah Sharma’s photos

Adah Sharma shared a series of pictures of herself in a white coloured sheer saree. In the picture, Adah Sharma is seen wearing some natural-looking makeup. The actor kept her looks simple yet gorgeous as she lounged on her couch. She left her hair open and posed alongside a window during the impromptu photoshoot.

While posting the picture on her social media account, Adah Sharma mentioned that she has been asked what she is going to do after the lockdown is lifted and that she has no new answers for it. She urged her fans to suggest her something to say to the question and that she would give them credits for it. She wrote, ‘What's the firrrrrrst thing ur going to do after the lockdown is over? That's the firrrrst question in all interviews these days ...i have no interesting answers...so u guys give me and il say it in my next interview...i will give credit also promise.’ [sic]

Adah Sharma made a meme out of her own picture and shared the picture as the last slide for the series of pictures. She even asked her fans to swipe till the very end of the series of pictures to see the funny meme. Adah Sharma stated, ‘SWIPE and The last image, only those who are cooking will understand..okkkk only those who are not very good cooks who get distracted easily will get it. #corona #lockdown #khidkipeaaoonabaharnajaoonseason2 #youwillknowifyouhavebeenstalkingmeenough #theleopardprintswimwear.’ [sic]

