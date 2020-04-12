Adah Sharma Gives Tutorial For Homemade Masks, Urges Fans To Not Step Outdoors Without One

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma, who was last seen in Padmashri singer Adnan Sami's latest music video 'Tu Yaad Aaya', took to her Instagram handle to post a Do-It-Yourself tutorial of making face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Commando 3 actor has used only a clean sock and demonstrated how to make a mask at home within a minute. Along with that, she has also urged her fans and followers to follow necessary safety protocols and not step out of the house without a mask on the face.

Have a look:

She captioned the post saying, "DO NOT go out of your house...but if you have to for emergencies then you must wear a mask. If you don't have a mask, now you do !". The actor has shared three other ways to make face masks at home and posted videos on her YouTube channel. Adah Sharma has been posting quirky updates through her Instagram account for her fans amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier last week, the actor shared a 'corona' version of the song 'Ye Lamha Jee Le Re' which originally featured her in the video. Adah posted a video of herself playing the music on a keyboard and dishing out lyrics with a corona twist.

Have a look:

What's next for Adah Sharma?

Adah Sharma was last seen in Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jamwal in 2019. Directed by Aditya Datt, Adah portrayed the character of Bhavna Reddy in the film. She is now gearing up for her upcoming project titled Jhagdaloo. Directed by Soham Shah, it is an adaptation of the Korean series titled Queen of Ambition.

