Adah Sharma Offers Motivation To Fans In Times Of Coronavirus

Bollywood News

Adah Sharma recently took to her social media to share a workout video of herself for anyone who needs motivation to exercise in times of Coronavirus spread.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adah Sharma

Actor Adah Sharma often takes to her social media to share pictures and videos from her workout sessions. Post her run in Commando, it really does not come as a surprise for her fans to see her invested in her exercise. The actor's videos are truly an inspiration for her fans and manage to motivate them to start building towards their own fitness as well. 

Adah Sharma offers motivation to fans to exercise in times of Coronavirus 

She recently took to her social media to share a video of her workout. She mentioned in the caption that she knows that the gyms are shut and added that one can find ways to workout anywhere. She also urged her fans to fearless and strong and to take precautions as well.  

She also urged her fans to pick a form of exercise and build their immunity. She shared how she has been training with the Mudgal for a few years and added that it builds shoulder strength, flexibility, and core strength. She further added that before she does her Silambum routine, she does this exercise to warm up her shoulders. 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

Adah Sharma was last seen in Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jamwal in 2019. Directed by Aditya Datt, Adah portrayed the character of Bhavna Reddy in the film. She is now gearing up for her upcoming project titled Jhagdaloo. Directed by Soham Shah, it is an adaptation of the Korean series titled Queen of Ambition

