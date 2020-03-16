Adah Sharma Offers Motivation To Fans In Times Of Coronavirus

Actor Adah Sharma often takes to her social media to share pictures and videos from her workout sessions. Post her run in Commando, it really does not come as a surprise for her fans to see her invested in her exercise. The actor's videos are truly an inspiration for her fans and manage to motivate them to start building towards their own fitness as well.

Adah Sharma offers motivation to fans to exercise in times of Coronavirus

She recently took to her social media to share a video of her workout. She mentioned in the caption that she knows that the gyms are shut and added that one can find ways to workout anywhere. She also urged her fans to fearless and strong and to take precautions as well.

Training in the times of Corona

(I know gyms are shut but you can find ways to workout anywhere !) Your choice of workout 😈

Be strong , be fearless and take precautions like Ladoo the cat wanted to watch but knew he had to keep distance😁 #MondayMotivaton#Corona #workout pic.twitter.com/nmdASBhXln — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) March 16, 2020

She also urged her fans to pick a form of exercise and build their immunity. She shared how she has been training with the Mudgal for a few years and added that it builds shoulder strength, flexibility, and core strength. She further added that before she does her Silambum routine, she does this exercise to warm up her shoulders.

Adah Sharma was last seen in Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jamwal in 2019. Directed by Aditya Datt, Adah portrayed the character of Bhavna Reddy in the film. She is now gearing up for her upcoming project titled Jhagdaloo. Directed by Soham Shah, it is an adaptation of the Korean series titled Queen of Ambition.

