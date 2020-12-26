Adah Sharma Celebrates Christmas With Chickens; Urges Fans To Become Vegetarians

Actor Adah Sharma recently took to her Instagram to share a Christmas video with her fans. Since her movie Commando 2, she took a pledge to turn herself into a vegan. Being an animal lover she has advocated for them and worked for their welfare. In the video, she can be seen feeding the chickens and around her are few posters that say, "Chicken are friends, not food."

Adah Sharma's Christmas 2020 with chickens

Adah Sharma celebrated her Christmas with chickens and asking people to turn vegan and avoid animal products. In the video with PETA members, she can be seen wearing red off-shoulder dress with red stockings and reindeer hairbands.

She is feeding the chicken with pomegranates and is surrounded with posters that say, "Love us, don't eat us." She captioned the video as, "What did you eat today? P.S. What you eat today walks and talks tomorrow @petaindia this was fun ! Celebrated #christmas with these rescued chickens who were the guests of honour at the party ! Want nice skin and and a happy creative heart like Adah Sharma? Try not eating other animals." Check out the video :

Adah Sharma's photos received love from her fans. They took to the comment section to leave heart eye emoticons and praised her for the act. Some left comments like, "My Santa Claus" and also "Merry Christmas." Check it out:

Adah Sharma's Call for Action

After this video, Adah Sharma shared a bunch of pictures with a long message. She started with, "Spread smiles, not Corona," and then thanked her vegetarian fans. She also addressed her non-vegetarian fans who asked her certain questions. She urged them to avoid animal products and rely on plant products. She also clicked a group picture with members of PETA. Check it out:

On the work front

Adah Sharma's Instagram is filled with her dancing posts and posts about her advocating for animal rights. She was last seen in Pati Patni aur Panga for which she received backlash for her portrayal of a transgender. The web series was released on December 11, and its story revolved around a man marrying a transgender. The show and her performance did not go well with the audience and LGBTQ+ community and hence the makers of the show received legal notice for transphobic content. The show also features Naveen Kasturia and Hiten Tejwani.

