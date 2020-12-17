Adah Sharma Gets Goofy While Eating Ice Creams And Fans Are Having A Ball; See Video

Actor Adah Sharma recently took to social media to share a fun video shot by the paparazzi while she was having a short conversation with them, alongside the ice-cream stall. In the video shared, she can be seen asking the paps if they want an ice cream from the roadside vendor, who is following all COVID related protocols while selling his product. Through the caption for the post, she has introduced her followers to Rameshwar, who was the vendor with the ice cream cart. Adah Sharma’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love her quirky and friendly side.

Adah Sharma’s ice cream love

Adah Sharma recently took to social media to re-share a fun video which was initially shared by an entertainment Instagram handle. In the video posted, the actor is seen asking the paps if they want ice cream as she is buying it on her behalf. She also has a fun conversation with them before bidding adieu. She also sweetly asks the ice cream vendor, what his name is while also ensuring that he sanitizes his hands before preparing the ice cream.

She is seen dressed in a simple black tank top and a pair of comfortable pants, in the casual video shared. She has also tied a black and white check shirt around her waist, giving the outfit an urban cool touch. In facemask, she is spotted wearing a quirky design which has a huge pair of lips and nose sketched out in a funny way. Her hair has been left open while she opts for a makeup-less look.

In the caption for the post, Adah Sharma has introduced her fans to Rameshwar, who is the ice cream vendor, she just spoke with. She has also asked her fans if they would like to have the tasty ice cream as well. Have a look at the post on Adah Sharma’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented her sweet gesture as she does not shy away from making an effort. A few people have also spoken highly of her nature and dressing style. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Adah Sharma IG

