Adah Sharma Shares Adorable Video Of Doing Riyaaz With Grandmother, Fans Says 'so Sweet'

Adah Sharma has amassed a huge fan following because of her stellar performances in films. She is also quite active on social media as she lets her fans know of her whereabouts. Recently, she shared an adorable video on Instagram of practising morning riyaaz with her grandmother. Scroll below to see the video.

Also read | Erica Fernandes And Harshad Chopda's New Song 'Juda Kar Liya' Leaves Audiences In Tears

Also read | Twitter 2020 Shows Most Tweeted Shows This Year, From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Aarya

Adah Sharma’s riyaaz with grandmother

Adah Sharma shared an adorable video of her practising her morning ritual riyaaz with her grandmother. She recorded a video using a rose tiara filter. Her grandmother is seen wearing an orange floral saree and sported a red bindi as well. The granddaughter-grandmother duo was singing the classic song ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ from the movie Umrao Jaan starring Rekha. In the caption, she wrote, ‘Morning riyaaz with my grandmother, my superstar, my superhero â¤ï¸’.

This is one of the Adah Sharma’s videos which received over 12K likes within an hour of uploading. Fans are showering their love on the video by heavily commenting on it as well. Many have used the red heart and heart-eye emojis to express their love. One user has commented saying the video was absolutely sweet. See their reactions here:

Adah Sharma's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. Adah Sharma’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from the actor’s personal and professional life. The actor is known for her funky choice of hair colours. She has amazed her fans with photoshoots by donning various hair colours. Her grandmother often makes it to Adah Sharma’s Instagram. She also shares videos of her doing the gymnastics as well.

Adah Sharma debuted with the horror movie 1920 in Bollywood. Her performance was widely loved by the audiences as she portrayed the role of a possessed woman. She starred opposite Rajneesh Duggal in the film. She then starred in Hasee Toh Phasee in which she played the character of Sanjana Mehra. She is popularly known for her role as Bhavna Reddy in the movie Commando movie series.

She has also been a part if several music videos. Her songs have been well received by fans as well. Her song Akhiyaan Milavanga from Commando 3 has 12 million views on YouTube, Tu Yaad Aaya has 29 million views on YouTube and Ishq Maine Paaya has 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Also read | Kenya Moore Opens Up About Her 'disastrous' Date With Kanye West On Wendy Williams Show

Also read | K-pop Singer Chungha Tests Positive For COVID-19; TWICE Members Under Isolation

Image courtesy- @adah_ki_adah Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.