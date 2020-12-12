Adah Sharma Takes Up #ElfontheShelf Challenge, Shares 'Gadha On Adah' Pic

Many Bollywood celebrities have taken up the #ElfontheShelf challenge lately. Adah Sharma earlier today took up the Elf on the Shelf challenge and shook her fans. She rhymed her name with 'donkey' in Hindi and placed it on her shoulder as her elf. Take a look at her photo as she shares a fact about donkeys.

Adah Sharma takes up Elf on the Shelf challenge

Adah Sharma is known for her quirky pictures and videos. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share her version of the Elf on the Shelf challenge. It is a common holiday tradition in western countries turned into a challenge. During the holiday season, parents place a tiny elf doll in the house and tell the children that he will watch them during the day and report about the kids at the North pole. After several celebrities did it, Adah Sharma placed a donkey cutout on her shoulder and wrote "Gadha on Adah.

She wrote that not many know a fact about donkeys. She wrote that donkeys have a very good memory and that they're very loyal to their masters like dogs. They can also solve a problem as quickly as a dolphin. She was seen wearing a plain white pantsuit as she posed for the camera. Adah also quoted Eddie the donkey from Shrek and wrote, "You may have seen a Housefly. Maybe even a Superfly. But I bet you ain't never seen a Donkey fly." Several fans commented on her photo with fire and heart emojis. Some called her hot while some laughed over the caption as she quoted Eddie. Here are the comments on the challenge she took up.

Image Source: Adah Sharma's Instagram

A sneak peek into Adah Sharma's Instagram

Adah recently shared a photo from her series Pati Patni Aur Panga. She was seen posing with actor Naveen Kasturia as they were getting married in the film. She wrote a few lines about her character Shivani. She wrote that Shivani was a very sensitive yet confident girl. She also thanked the team of the series for helping her through the process. She also shared a photo of herself from a photoshoot as she wore a moustache. She thanked her fans for accepting her as an outsider in the film industry where nepotism is used in order to get in. Take a look at Adah Sharma's photos here:

