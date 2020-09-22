Adah Sharma Gives Relationship Advice, Suggests Fan To Move On Fast To Be Happy

Actor Adah Sharma recently did an 'ask me anything' session with her fans on social media. During this Instagram chat session, one of Adah's fans asked her, "How to move on from any past moment". Replying to the fan with solid relationship advice, Adah said, "Life will move past whether you want it or not".

Adah Sharma gives 'relationship advice'

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor further said that everyone around will move the past moment. She also added that eventually, one has to move on in life. Adah advised her fan saying that the quicker one moves on, the sooner they will be happy in their lives. Sharing her reply on Instagram stories, Adah Sharma wrote, "Life will move past whether you want it or not. Every one else around you also will too... the quicker you do, the sooner you can be happy". Take a look at Adah Sharma's Instagram story.

As Adah Sharma got several relationships and heartbreak questions during her 'ask me anything' session on Instagram, the actor seemed to feel sad about it. She added a small note in her story saying she is not the best person to take love advice from. Adah Sharma penned, "Soooo many heartbreak messages guys I'm not the best person to take love advice from."

Another fan asked Adah Sharma about heartbreaks and how to cope up with one. The fan questioned, "Has your heart ever been broken? how do you cope? I don't think it's possible anyone breaks your heart". Replying to the question, Adah revealed that her heart has been broken. She also added her amazing friends helped her cope up with her broken heart. Adah would call them and cry, while they made her laugh through her tough times.

Her answer read as, 'Yessss I have had my heart broken! I'm very lucky that i have amaaaazing friends..some in the other end of the world who I can call and cry to and make me laugh and make me feel like everything will be alright'.

