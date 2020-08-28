Adah Sharma Announces Next Film With Unusual Title, Asks Fans To Guess What It's About

Actor Adah Sharma recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming film. On August 28, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared her film's poster. Interestingly, Adah Sharma's next film's title is "?". She wrote, 'Yes that's the title ! " ? " What do you think the film is about ?'. Take a look at Adah Sharma's Instagram.

Adah Sharma's upcoming film

In this Instagram post, Adah Sharma shared a picture poster for her upcoming film ?. The first poster of the film is a huge red coloured question mark in a red circle and in a black coloured backdrop. It read as "Adah Sharma in ?" with a small picture inset of the actor. She also posted a video of her talking about the unusual title. In the video, she can be seen using a question mark filter and saying, "It's the title like... question mark is the title of the movie. Excited?". Swipe right to check out the video.

Adah Sharma's caption read as: Announcement !Announcement !The title of my next film is " ? "

Adah Sharma's upcoming flick ? is being directed and penned by Vipra. The film is produced by Gouri Krishna. Its music is created by Raghu Kunche. However, no other information about the film has been disclosed.

Fans are excited about the film

Netizens and fans seem excited about Adah Sharma's next. They have commented on her post saying, "Excited", "Awaited" and gave many other similar reactions. One of the users wrote, "I know your film will be very successful because you Deserve it", while another fan speculated that the film might be a, "A darkkk thriller". Take a look at more reactions below:

Image Credits: Adah Sharma Instagram Comment Section

Adah Sharma was last seen in Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jammwal. This is the third installment of the Commando franchise. Released in 2019, the film was directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar.

