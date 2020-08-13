Adah Sharma Shares Creepy Video Of Dancing Skeleton On Sets, Watch Video

Commando 3 actor Adah Sharma took Instagram on Thursday, August 13, 2020, to share a creepy video of a skeleton dancing. Adah seems to be on a shoot for her upcoming project and during her free time, the actor decided to record a dancing skeleton with the help of her Instagram filter. Seeing this video, fans are sure going to wonder how she was able to record such a video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Adah shared a video of a dancing skeleton on her Instagram stories. In the video, one can notice a skeleton dancing in bright daylight at some open place where one can notice a lot of greenery and rocky area. In the background, one can also spot a few people working on sets for the upcoming project. Along with the video, Adah also added a video recording emoji. Watch the video below.

Apart from this video, the actor often goes on to share several other pictures, videos, reels and much more giving fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life. The active social media user that she is, Adah keeps posting regularly to keep her fans updated. Earlier to this post, Adah shared a dance video of her along with Melvin Louis.

In the video, they can be seen giving some stunning moves as they perform on the song So gaya yeh jahan from the film Bypass Road. Adah can be seen sporting a tropical designed top that consists of a plunging neckline and denim shorts. She completed the look with white sneakers and a quirky hairdo. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “So gaya yeh jahan @melvinlouis. P.s. I didn't so gayi but ...i practised a lotttt for thisss😁😁😁💃💃💃 practised a lot so I could keep a smile on and enjoy dancing on it.” Fans and netizens went on to laud the duo for their dance moves. Watch the video below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Commando 3. The film starred Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The film revolves around officers Karan and Bhavana who set out on a mission to London to stop a terrorist attack on India after hearing of a potential threat to their country. Adah has recently signed a Telugu film. However, details of the film have not yet been disclosed by the makers or the actor herself.

