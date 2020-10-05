Adah Sharma Has Fun Sunday At Cattle Farm, Uses Quirky Pun To Describe The Video

Actor Adah Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a fun video while describing the new normal that has come with the pandemic. Through the video, she declared her love for animals while also quirkily speaking about her not-so-common Sunday plan with a bunch of cows in a cattle farm. She also carried out a simple yet impactful wordplay by calling the cows, ‘guys', which is a Hindi term for cows. Her fans love to see her kind and fun side as she is often spotted helping out animals in the best way possible.

Adah Sharma’s time with 'guys'

Actor Adah Sharma recently took to social media to update her fans on her Sunday plans. She posted a reel video where she was seen walking around in a cattle farm while saying hello and namaste to a bunch of cows. The actor was seen wearing a simple cotton kurta with comfortable bottoms and a neon green jacket. She was also wearing a pair of sports shoes, which are apt for a day out at the farm. Adah Sharma is seen wholeheartedly saying hello to the cows while ‘Swag Se Swagat' plays in the background.

In the caption for the post, Adah has come up with a creative way of addressing the cows with a simple and attractive pun. She has spoken about her special way of saying hello while also asking her followers how they have been spending their Sundays during such uncertain times. The actor has also described her look with a hilarious twist. She has called the simple attire, her '2020 autumn-winter collection' while describing how the look is apt for such an event. She has also mentioned in the comments that these are ‘guys' that deserve attention. Have a look at the post on Adah Sharma's Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Adah Sharma’s fans have spoken highly of her genuine and kind nature. They have also lauded her move to step beyond the standards set by society. One of the internet users has also enquired about her unique way of greeting the animals. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image courtesy: Adah Sharma Instagram

