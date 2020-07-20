Adah Sharma Has A Quirky Reply For Fan Who Calls Her "pagal" For A Spontaneous Video

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a quirky video of herself at a beach. In the video, the actor can be seen climbing down a few rocks so that she can enjoy the sea and the beach. The video is so spontaneous that a fan called her a ''little crazy” and the actor does not disagree with it either.

Adah Sharma’s Instagram

Adah Sharma recently posted a fun reel on Instagram and people cannot stop admiring her candid and spontaneous way of doing things. In the Instagram reel posted, the actor can be seen all set to hit the beach. She can be seen dressed in a pair of olive green pants and a baggy tie-dyed top which is just the apt outfit for a day out at the seashore. In the video posted, actor Adah Sharma can also be seen stepping down a few weathered rocks in order to reach the beach.

In the caption for the post, Adah Sharma has created a pun with words released to the seashore. She has wittily made use of the words "shore" and "tie-down", to replace words that make a similar sound. She has also added a bunch of emoticons related to a beach and a sunny day. Have a look at the post on Adah Sharma’s Instagram here:

Read Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Adah Sharma Shares Clip From 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'

Also read Adah Sharma Reveals 'benefits Of NOT Being A Star Kid' In Hilarious Video

In the comments section, one of her fans has jokingly mentioned that he finds Adah Sharma a ''little crazy'' for the way she acts. Adah Sharma decided to play along as she did not deny the statement. She emphasised on the word “thoda” (little) and asked him if it is enough to describe her. Have a look at the quirky side of Adah Sharma here:

Adah Sharma has lately been keeping her fans and followers entertained through various pictures and videos. She has also been giving various health and fitness tips to her followers through several posts. Her dance videos have also been a topic of discussion for the internet. Sharma also has various regular sessions of ‘Rasmalai Amma’, which the viewers find very entertaining and engaging.

Read Adah Sharma Entices With Classical Moves On 'Gully Boy' Rap Song 'Kaisi Ye Doori'; Watch

Also read Check Out Adah Sharma's Martial Arts Alternative If Your Washing Machine Stops Functioning

Image Courtesy: Adah Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.