Adah Sharma Shows Off Her New Hair Colour While Celebrating #100yearsofAdahSharma

In January 2020, actor Adah Sharma started hashtag '100 years of Adah Sharma'. The hashtag was a celebration of her debut film, 1920, which released back in 2008. As this year is 2020, Adah Sharma playfully celebrated her debut anniversary by claiming that it had been 100 years (counting years between 1920 and 2020).

She has been sharing images with #100yearsofAdahSharma for the last few months, with many of her posts being callbacks to her old movies and overall career. The actor recently celebrated '100 years of Adah Sharma' by colouring her hair pink. She even shared a video of her new look on her Instagram page.

Adah Sharma shares video of new pink-haired look celebrating '100 years of Adah Sharma'

Above is Adah Sharma's latest video on her Instagram page. The video showcases Adah Sharma's brand new pink-haired look as she poses for the camera while wearing heavy makeup. In the caption for the video, Adah Sharma wrote, "How many 9's are there between 1 and 100?" She also added the hashtag '100 years of Adah Sharma' in the caption. The video was filmed by Hitesh Kaneria, while Adah's hair and makeup were done by hairstylist Snehal and Radha Sharma respectively.

Adah Sharma made her debut as an actor in the 2008 movie 1920, which was a box office success. The movie was a horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt. Adah played the role of the female lead Lisa Singh Rathod, while the male lead was played by Rajneesh Duggal. The movie was set in a haunted mansion from the time of British India's colonial rule. 2020 is the 12 year anniversary of 1920, but in an Instagram post, Adah Sharma called it a '100-year' anniversary instead due to the difference between 1920 and 2020.

On the work front, Adah Sharma last featured in Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed Commando 3. Commando 3 released in November of 2019 and quickly became a box office hit, becoming the most successful movie in the Commando series. Adah Sharma played the role of the female lead in the movie.

[promo source: Adah Sharma Instagram]

