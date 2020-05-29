Adah Sharma Hopes Post-COVID World Will Be Better, Claims 'people Will Be More Careful'

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma, who was last seen in Padmashri singer Adnan Sami's latest music video 'Tu Yaad Aaya', spoke to an agency about her views on life after the pandemic subsides and the new normal begins. She revealed that she hopes for a better place with grateful and kinder people who are conscious about the environment. She said that things are bound to change if people begin to act responsibly and take the necessary precautions for the safety of themselves and those around them.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor also said that she had no clue about how or when the shoot is likely to begin for the film industry after the pandemic is over and the lockdown is lifted. She also shared that her time under lockdown has been quite productive as she has been doing activities from slicing watermelons to doing cartwheels, reading scripts and learning to mimic all the bird whistles.

Adah Sharma is known to be a fitness freak and has been setting fitness goals for her fans amid quarantine. She often shares pictures and videos from her workout sessions and is quite active on social media. Sharma took to her social media to share a video of her drying her clothes and has added a special Bhavna Reddy twist to it. Bhavna Reddy is the name of her character in the Commando franchise which she is a part of.

Have a look:

The actress started her Bollywood journey with the horror film 1920 and went on to do Hasee Toh Phasee, Bypass Road, Commando 2 and Commando 3. Adah claimed in her interaction with the agency that she's confident that the Commando series, which also stars actor Vidyut Jammwal, will continue further. She said that until the evils continue in society, the Commando franchise will go on with the fight against crime and different missions to take down the bad guys.

What's next for Adah Sharma?

Adah Sharma was last seen in Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jamwal in 2019. Directed by Aditya Datt, Adah portrayed the character of Bhavna Reddy in the film. She is now gearing up for her upcoming project titled Jhagdaloo. Directed by Soham Shah, it is an adaptation of the Korean series titled Queen of Ambition.

