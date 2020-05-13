Adah Sharma Reacts To Vidyut Jammwal's 'not Just Friends' Reply To A Fan; Read Here

Adah Sharma recently reacted about her Commando co-star Vidyut Jammwal’s reaction about the duo being just friends. He was earlier asked by a fan named Garima whether he and Adah Sharma are “just friends” and he had penned an inspiring and kind reply saying that they are more than just friends. Read on to know more about what Sharma has to say on this:

Adah Sharma reacts to Jammwal's tweet

According to reports, Adah Sharma recently opened up about Jammwal’s reaction to his fan and said that she did read it. She also said that Vidyut Jammwal and she also had a conversation about the same. Sharma then said that she was asked about his equation with her, to which he gave a lot of adjectives about Sharma stating how the two are not “just friends.”

“Just friends “ not at all ..we are courageous,kind,intuitive,focused,greatful,open minded,unassuming,considerate,sharing,Educated,happy,calm ,quite and BEST FRIENDS..I wish upon you someone like us @adah_sharma https://t.co/4FY9XTGvLk — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 23, 2020

Adah Sharma then went on to say that she agreed with that and talked about how the term ‘just friends’ is very casually thrown around. It is used even for acquaintances. Talking about friendship, Adah said that for a lot of people, she feels very differently. Friendship, for her, is not just an exchange of forwarded messages or talking to people at parties. It is about sharing things and talking to each other when you are sad or in thoughts, said the actor.

On the work front, the duo was last seen in Commando 3. It is directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. In the film, the duo is seen playing the role of undercover agents. It is the highest-grossing film in the Commando film series

