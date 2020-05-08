Adah Sharma Opens Up About Casting Couch In The Film Industry; Says 'it Exists Everywhere'

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma was last seen in the film Bypass Road alongside actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. Adah Sharma has worked in both southern cinema and Bollywood and has essayed some of the most interesting roles over the years. She has recently revealed that the casting couch exists everywhere irrespective of which film industry you are a part of.

Adah Sharma stated that other than her, many Bollywood personalities have previously spoken up about their horrific casting couch experience in southern cinema.

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma Adds A Pop Of Desi To Her Instagram Handle As She Poses In Sheer Saree

Casting couch in Bollywood

Adah Sharma told a news wire that casting couch isn't something that just exists in the South Indian cinema or the North. She believes that casting couch is something that has been spoken about on a global scale. Hence she stated that the production of couches exists worldwide.

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma Shares Recipe For 'khayali Pulao' With A Big Twist; Watch Video

The actor has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries apart from Bollywood. She emphasises that there is always a choice when it comes to the casting couch. She explained that she feels that it is a choice what a person decides to do on the couch.

Adah Sharma further added that it is an individual’s own choice whether to sit on the couch, lay on it, stand on it or not do anything on the couch. The actor concluded by saying that a person might even choose to sit on the floor, rather than the couch.

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma Gives Tutorial For Homemade Masks, Urges Fans To Not Step Outdoors Without One

Adah Sharma who was last seen on screen in Bypass Road will next be seen in the film Man To Man. The film, Man to Man revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character, who falls in love with Adah Sharma’s character. She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Jhagdaloo along with Tara Sutaria and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: Fan Asks Vidyut Jammwal If He And Adah Sharma Are 'Just Friends', He Says 'Not At All'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.