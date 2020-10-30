Adah Sharma Introduces Her Next Telugu Film Co-star 'Indiana Bones'; Watch

Actor Adah Sharma recently took to social media to share a quirky video of herself with her new co-star. In the video, she is seen shooting for a Telugu song with a skeleton, while calling it ‘Indiana Bones’. The actor seems to be having a gala time at work as she is unable to control the movement of the skull. In the comments section of the post, her fans are seen laughing out loud as they find her videos hilarious and entertaining.

Actor Adah Sharma recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the reel video posted, Ahah Sharma is seen shooting for a Telugu film with an unusual co-star. She is seen dancing to the tune with a skeleton which is pivoting on a steel stand. At the beginning of the video, she is seen turning the skeleton’s head around with a swift tap while also giving out a few expressions to suit the song. She also seems annoyed and fed up at one point as she is unable to control its motion according to her convenience.

Adah Sharma is seen wearing a stunning red saree in the video posted on her Instagram reel. The plain saree has been paired with a sleeveless matching blouse. A bunch of silver jewellery items have also been added to the look to create a contrast with the simple saree. Her hair has been left open with loads of makeup for the occasion.

In the caption for the post, Adah Khan has mentioned that this is her co-star for an upcoming Telugu film. She has introduced him as ‘Indiana Bones’ and has also asked her followers what they think of him. Through the caption, Adah Sharma has mentioned that these are blooper scenes from the shoot. Have a look at the video on Adah Sharma’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented her sense of humour and witty caption game. They have also come up with jokes and memes of their own with the video. Have a look at a few comments on Adah’s video here.

Image courtesy: Adah Sharma's Instagram

