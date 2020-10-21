Where Is 1920 Filmed? Know Where This Bollywood Horror Film Was Shot

1920 is a horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt that released in 2008. The plot of the flick revolves around the events surrounding a married couple who lives in a haunted house in the year 1920. The movie features debutant actors Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as the married couple, along with Indraneil Sengupta in a prominent role. Here's everything you need to know about filming location of 1920.

Where is 1920 filmed?

Loosely inspired by the 1973 released horror film The Exorcist, 1920 marked the first installment of the 1920 film series, which was a commercial success. As per a report on Dailyhunt, the production house reportedly hired six location managers who visited more than 12 countries over a period of six months. However, the place which was finalised was Allerton Castle, North Yorkshire, England. Moreover, the entire shoot of the film was completed in a 12-hour night shift for 18 days during the winter. Besides this, several scenes of the movie are identical to scenes in the movies like The Exorcist, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Stigmata and One Missed Call.

More about the film 1920

The movie was later dubbed into Telugu, under the title 1920 Gayathri. Later, a sequel, 1920: The Evil Returns released in the year 2012 but got mixed reviews and commercial success. The film failed to make a huge number at the box office initially, but it evidently managed to earn people's love as the time passed by. Though the movie features a number of jumpscares, its plot is one of the biggest advantages which sets it apart from the bunch of other Bollywood horror flicks.

More about the lead actors

On the work front, Adah Sharma was last featured in Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed film Commando 3. The movie released in November of 2019 and instantly became a box-office hit, becoming the most successful movie in the Commando franchise. Adah Sharma played the role of the female lead in the movie.

On the other hand, Rajneesh Duggal was last seen in Mushkil which was an Urdu film that released in 2019. The super-hit film music was composed by Amjad Bobby. Besides this, he was also the part of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran which is an Indian television series, based on a Hindu text of the same name. The series was produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Saffron Productions and premiered on June 2, 2019.

