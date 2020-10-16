Adah Sharma's Selfie In A Dracula Mask With Mom Is Winning Hearts; Take A Look

When it comes to experimenting with chic outfits, actor Adah Sharma leads the list. Whether it’s a silver-screen performance or casting a spell on the onlookers at fashion shows, the diva continues to win hearts with her style. Recently, the actor showed her own swag by wearing a Dracula mask. Take a look at her quirky post below:

Adah Sharma's Dracula mask with mom

The actor took to her Instagram handle to share the quirky yet funny post. Adah and her mother can be seen wearing a Dracula mask while taking the selfie. From the background, it appears that the duo has stepped out for a casual outing. Sharing the image, she wrote, "#100YearsOfAdahSharma Life would be so scary if we didn't know how to laugh at ourselves. Meet the new Dracula in town! The smiling one is Draculas mamma ... A lot of you ask me how I stay positive...being able to laugh at myself makes life lovely! Also, I try finding humour in terrible situations that I'm stuck in... That helps try it !... P.S. but if someone puts onions in my food after repeatedly requesting them not to , then I don't find any humour" (sic). Take a look at the post below:

About Adah Sharma's #100yearsofAdahSharma

In January 2020, she started the hashtag '100 years of Adah Sharma' which was a celebration of her debut film, 1920, which released back in 2008. As this year is 2020, the actor playfully celebrated her debut anniversary by claiming that it had been 100 years which means her counting years between 1920 and 2020.

She has been sharing images with #100yearsofAdahSharma for the last few months, with many of her posts being throwbacks to her old movies and overall career. She made her debut as an actor in the 2008 movie 1920, which was a box-office success. The movie was a horror film helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

In the film, Adah played the role of the female lead as Lisa Singh Rathod, while the male lead was played by Rajneesh Duggal. The film was set in a haunted mansion from the time of British India's colonial rule. This year marks the 12-year anniversary of 1920, but in an Instagram post, she called it a '100-year' anniversary instead due to the difference between the years 1920 and 2020.

On the work front

On the work front, Adah Sharma was last featured in Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed film Commando 3. The movie released in November of 2019 and instantly became a box-office hit, becoming the most successful movie in the Commando franchise. Adah Sharma played the role of the female lead in the movie.

