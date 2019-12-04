Adah Sharma's Ruffle Gown Will Surely Make Her Fans Swoon; Check Pictures

Adah Sharma made her debut in the film industry with the 2008's horror drama film 1920 which was reportedly a major success at the box office. She was also a part of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of many Telugu and Bollywood films. However, the actor is not known for her acting abilities but also her quirky style choice. Adah is amid an active social media user and keeps updating her fans about her latest style.

Adah Sharma recently made an appearance at the Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2019. The actor looked fashionable as she sported a black body con dress with a sky blue taffeta ruffles. The actor completed the look with a choker neck and a studded cuff. Adah was all smiles for the paparazzi and she strikes a pose for the camera. Fans were impressed to see Adah in her quirky avatar. Check out the images Adah Sharma at the award function.

On the work front

Adah Sharma was last seen in Commando 3 alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in prominent roles. The film was an action drama thriller which was directed by Aditya Datt. The film was written by Darius Yarmil and Junaid Wasi. The most intriguing aspect - fight choreographing was done by Vicky Arora. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Karanveer who is chasing an Indian criminal gang as they pose a threat to India. He is accompanied by Inspector Bhavana Reddy and Mallika Sood for the completion of his mission. And Adah's latest films that have already been released this year were the Telugu movie Kalki and the Tamil language film Charlie Chaplin 2. According to reports, both the films were decently successful at the box office.

