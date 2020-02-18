Adah Sharma Shares Sultry Photo To Celebrate The Success Of 'Tu Yaad Aya' Song

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma shares a series of sultry pictures to celebrate the success of the song Tu Yaad Aya. The actor who was last seen in the movie Commando 3 took to her social media account and posted that she was elated with the success of her new song. She mentioned that the song crossed 10 million views on YouTube and also wrote that she wore red as it is the month of love. Check out the series of pictures here.

Adah Sharma’s pictures

In the pictures, Adah Sharma is seen wearing a red coloured ring with rose design with golden coloured leaves. She wore a red and golden coloured Anarkali dress and completed the look with a red coloured bindi. She also wore a pair of heavy golden coloured earrings as she left her hair open for the picture. Adah kept her makeup to a minimum as she posed for the lens.

Tu Yaad Aya music video

Tu Yaad Aya is a single sung by Adnan Sami. The song features Adnan Sami along with actor Adah Sharma. The song is composed by Lo Jill and written by Kunaal Vermaa. Netizens have commented on the song and stated that Adnan Sami is an evergreen singer. Many have also stated that they fell in love with the song and that they have been listening to it on a loop. Tu Yaad Aya has more than 10 million views on YouTube and about 362 thousand likes as well.

About Adah Sharma

Actor Adah Sharma was seen battling it out in the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 recently. She has been a part of the Commando franchise and was seen in the Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Bypass Road. She will now be seen in the upcoming movie Jhagdaloo along with Tara Sutaria and Jackie Shroff.

