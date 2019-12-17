Adah Sharma’s Cosplay Looks That Are Quirky And Too Much Fun; See Pictures

Adah Sharma was last seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the movie Commando 3. The actor is quite active on her social media account and is often seen posting pictures of herself. She has managed to impress the netizens with her fashion looks and style statements. She is often seen dressing up as a cosplay character and pulling off the look perfectly. Check out some of her best cosplay looks.

Tribal

Adah Sharma’s tribal look was one of her most creative looks of all times. The actor looked mesmerising in the quirky head ornament. She wore a plunging outfit and completed her look by holding a wooden weapon in her hand.

Warrior princess

Adah Sharma is a vision to behold as she dresses up like a warrior princess. Sporting an olive coloured dress and a sword in her hand, the actor woos her fans with the glamorous look. Adah Sharma’s warrior princess look was termed as ‘hot’ by her fans who loved the look on her.

Dollface

This quirky look is called ‘Doll Face’ by Adah Sharma in her Instagram post. Adah made heads turn as she wore a headgear filled with plastic dolls and sported a moustache for the look. She also wore a white coloured dress and heavy necklace with the attire.

Samurai

Adah Sharma looked like a dream come true in a brown coloured patterned dress. She complemented the look with an unconventional hairstyle and a pair of heels. She had an arrow in her hand and a basket of bows on her back to complete the look.

Assassin

Adah Sharma’s assassin look was one of the most well-appreciated looks of the actor. She wore an all-black outfit which had a black studded design at the shoulder. She had her hair tied up in plaid as she held a small revolver in her hand.

