Disha Patani To Adah Sharma: Bollywood Actresses Who Have Rocked The Bikini Look

Bollywood News

Bollywood actresses like Disha Patani and Adah Sharma have worn dark solid bikinis. Here are some of their most stunning pictures in bikinis with darker hues.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disha Patani

Bollywood celebrities are always experimenting with their clothes and trying to set new trends. When it comes to fashion, some celebrities like Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Adah Sharma are always noted for their rich taste in fashion. 

These celebrities have broken barriers and rocked some of the quirkiest of outfits. Listed below are some of the stunning photos of Bollywood actresses who have totally looked picture perfect and rocked the bikini look. Read on to know more:

READ: Disha Patani's Bodyguard Gets Into A Fight With Paparazzi, Manager Apologizes Later; Watch

Bollywood actresses who look picture perfect in bikinis

Disha Patani can rock both the classic black bikini or a coral one

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

READ: Disha Patani Reveals 'Malang' Secrets From Sleepless Nights To Favourite Sports Adventure

READ: Tiger Shroff's Hot Photoshoot For Dabboo Ratnani Has Got Disha Patani Swooning

Anushka Sharma in multi-coloured bikinis

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Anushka Sharma: Take A Look At The Stars' Perfect Wedding Looks

Priyanka Chopra stuns in classic beachwear

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

READ: Anushka Sharma Looks Like A Disney Princess In Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar Photoshoot

Adah Sharma in a maroon bikini and an olive green swimwear

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

READ: Anushka Sharma Loves Varun's Pic From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar; Calls It 'Blue Steel 2.0'

Image Credits - Anushka Sharma & Disha Patani's Instagram

 

 

Published:
