Disha Patani To Adah Sharma: Bollywood Actresses Who Have Rocked The Bikini Look

Bollywood celebrities are always experimenting with their clothes and trying to set new trends. When it comes to fashion, some celebrities like Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Adah Sharma are always noted for their rich taste in fashion.

These celebrities have broken barriers and rocked some of the quirkiest of outfits. Listed below are some of the stunning photos of Bollywood actresses who have totally looked picture perfect and rocked the bikini look. Read on to know more:

READ: Disha Patani's Bodyguard Gets Into A Fight With Paparazzi, Manager Apologizes Later; Watch

Bollywood actresses who look picture perfect in bikinis

Disha Patani can rock both the classic black bikini or a coral one

READ: Disha Patani Reveals 'Malang' Secrets From Sleepless Nights To Favourite Sports Adventure

READ: Tiger Shroff's Hot Photoshoot For Dabboo Ratnani Has Got Disha Patani Swooning

Anushka Sharma in multi-coloured bikinis

READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Anushka Sharma: Take A Look At The Stars' Perfect Wedding Looks

Priyanka Chopra stuns in classic beachwear

READ: Anushka Sharma Looks Like A Disney Princess In Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar Photoshoot

Adah Sharma in a maroon bikini and an olive green swimwear

READ: Anushka Sharma Loves Varun's Pic From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar; Calls It 'Blue Steel 2.0'

Image Credits - Anushka Sharma & Disha Patani's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.