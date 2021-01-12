Adah Sharma Savagely Shuts Down A Troll Who Suggested Her To Opt For Plastic Surgery

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma was subjected to trolling recently when she shared a multi-picture post on her Instagram, on Sunday. In the selfies, Adah was seen posing in an off-white embroidered top. Meanwhile, the last photo, which featured an owl, read, "I am Hoot", with a grinding face emoticon. Keeping a short caption for her post, Adah wrote, "Guess What !". Scroll down to take a look Adah Sharma's photos below.

Within a day, the Commando actor's post managed to bag more than 340k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, many from her 5M followers on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. "Awesome", "Gorgeous", "Beautiful" and "Cute", among many others, are a few one-word compliments showered on the actor. However, as mentioned above, an Instagram user attempted to mock Adah Sharma. But, the actor was quick to clap back at him.

A user has written that the actor should opt for nose plastic surgery. Within a couple of hours, the 28-year-old actor replied to the troll and gave him a befitting reply, which won the hearts of a section of her fans. Sharma straight away scrapped the suggestion and wrote that she loves her nose. Later, a few of her fans joined in the thread and agreed with her. While an Instagram user said that her fans, too, love her nose another praised Adah for her "savage" reply. Meanwhile, a section of fans slammed the troller for mocking Adah.

A peek into Adha Sharma's Instagram

Interestingly, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor is an avid social media user. She keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts via picture and video posts. Her media feed also gives a glimpse into her lifestyle. Recently, Sharma shared a video, in which she wore a saree and performed cart-wheels on a beach. On the other hand, in one of her previous post, which was shared a day after Christmas, Adah urged her fans to turn vegetarians.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in MX Player's original series Pati Patni Aur Panga. In the web-series, she was seen playing the character of Shivani, who is a transwoman. The six-episode series is available to watch for free on the OTT platform.

