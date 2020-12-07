Kenya Moore Opens Up About Her 'disastrous' Date With Kanye West On Wendy Williams Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta is one of the most popular franchises of the reality show. Its alum Kenya Moore has revealed that she went on a date with rapper Kanye West. She also described her date as a disastrous one. She revealed all this on The Wendy Williams Show. Read ahead to know more Kenya Moore and Kanye West’s date.

Kenya Moore and Kanye West went on a disastrous date

On The Wendy Williams Show, Kenya Moore has revealed that she went on a date with rapper Kanye West and even described the experience as a disastrous one. Wendy Williams asked Kenya Moore a question that had she been asked out by a celebrity and how did the date end in the Hot Seat section of her show. To this, Kenya replied that she been on a date with Kanye West once.

Elaborating on the experience, she said that when they reached his home, there were some explicit things playing on the television. She said that she also got lost in the house and Kanye left her alone as well. She added that she was wandering around the house for five minutes.

In the video, she further said that she followed the noises that were coming from the TV. Moore said that Kanye was watching something on the television that he probably shouldn’t have been. Kenya took this as her cue to leave the house. She also said that as much as she loves him as an artist, this was the craziest date she had been on. Wendy then teased Kenya that this story is Kenya’s rocking chair talk when she turns 80.

Real Housewives of Atlanta revolves around the personal and professional lives of the women residing in Atlanta. This is one of the most-watched shows of Bravo TV. There are several spin-offs also made based on the show like The Kandi Factory, Kandi's Wedding and Kandi's Ski Trip. This season of the Real Housewives cast has Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora. While Marlo Hampton, Tanya Sam and LaToya Ali.

Kenya Moore has been a part of several other projects as well. Some of her popular series are Homeboys in Outer Space, The Jamie Foxx Show and Living Single. She was also a part of the movie titled I Know Who Killed Me.

Image courtesy- @thekenyamoore Instagram

