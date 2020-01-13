From Sara Ali Khan To Adah Sharma, Celeb Looks From January 12 That You Shouldn't Miss

Bollywood never fails to impress their fans and followers with new experimental looks. From the gym to the airport looks to festival bashes and parties, everything that actors step out in is spoken about these days. Listed below are some of the celebs look from yesterday that you might have missed out.

Sara Ali Khan

After returning from a long vacation in the Maldives, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday visited the Shani Temple in Juhu to seek blessings. The Kedarnath actor Sara visited the temple with her mother Amrita Singh. During her visit to the temple, Sara aced the all-white look in a white sharara suit and kept her hair-do simple with a clean pleat.

Ananya Panday

Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram to share a cute photo of herself from Wai. In this photo, the actor can be seen posing for a cute mirror selfie. She was looking cool with a grey – coloured tank top with matching bottoms. The image caught more attention as she was looking cool with half of her hair into two cute buns.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria treated herself as she headed out for shopping yesterday. The Marjaavaan actor was seen carrying a shopping bag as she stepped out of the store. Tara was seen in a stylish grey and pink athleisure. She styled her look by tying a printed jacket around her waist and also sported a pair of golden shades.

Adah Sharma

The actor shared a series of pictures in a yellow striped short dress. She was looking pretty in this dress and completed her look with rings and a bracelet. She opted for black leather boots for a perfect look.

