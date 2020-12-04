Adah Sharma Uses Star Kids Radha And Binod Sharma To Advocate Social Responsibility

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma who is known for her roles in movies like 1920, Commando 2, Commando 3, and Kalki is known for her witty captions on social media. She recently started her second account with the name 'Adah Ki Radha' which has already become a verified account. Adah shares some interesting takes on life and current affairs on her account with the help of her 'star kids' Radha Sharma. Recently she shared a post where she introduced her another 'star kid' Binod Sharma as well. Check out her latest post that she shared featuring her 'star kid' Radha.

Adah Sharma's Instagram

Adah Sharma's second Instagram handle named Adah Ki Radha recently shared a message for all her fans and followers. She captioned her post as "SWIPE for a SUPRISE on public demand #StarKidBinodSharma, Star kids Radha And Binod Sharma reminding you to be socially responsible and wear your mask." In the post, she could be seen holding a cat-shaped pillow, whom she considers as her star kid named Radha, while she also introduced her another Starkid named Binod. All of them were advocating people to not become careless and still wear a mask in public.

Check out a few comments from her post where people could be seen enjoying her quirky posts. Adah is also seen replying to most of her comments herself too. She and her 'starkids' talk about nepotism, star kids as well as the COVID times. Take a look.

Image credits: Adah Sharma Instagram

Image credits: Adah Sharma Instagram

Image credits: Adah Sharma Instagram

Her account which is made in the name of Radha Sharma is handled by her. Her account currently has 126k followers and 198 posts as of yet. Her Insta bio reads as "Here for my talent of changing expressions, not here coz of NEPOTISM. Going to be launched in Bollywood soon coz I lost 10 kgs."

Image credits: Adah Sharma Instagram story

Adah Sharma is currently shooting in Maharajapuram in Tamil Nadu. She took to her Instagram to share the beautiful view at the shoot location. Adah said that the place is so gorgeous that it looks like the Maldives. She also mentioned that they are the first ones to ever shoot at this location. On the work front, Adah Sharma last featured in Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed Commando 3.

