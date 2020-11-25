'Maharajapuram Not Maldives' Writes Adah Sharma As She Shares A Glimpse Of Scenic Location

Actor Adah Sharma recently shared a video of hers in Maharajapuram. She showed her fans the greenery around the area and mentioned that she had gone there for a shoot. She was seen spending a good time near the lake and enjoying the view. Take a look at the Commando 3 actor's soothing view.

Adah Sharma says 'its Maharajapuram not Maldives'

Adah Sharma is currently shooting in Maharajapuram in Tamil Nadu. She took to her Instagram to share the beautiful view at the shoot location. Adah said that the place is so gorgeous that it looks like the Maldives. She also mentioned that they are the first ones to ever shoot at this location. She wrote, "Don't ask howwww we reached here ! No one has ever shot here before, and I was lucky to. We went up here just for the drone shot ...up up up the mountain" In the first video, she used a front camera to take a video selfie with the view. While in the second video, she was seen climbing the rocks near the lake and enjoying the view.

Reactions on Adah's captions and nature videos

Adah Sharma's movies like Commando 3, Bypass Road and Kalki garnered her a huge fan following. Her fans commented on her post in numbers. She even replied to some of them on her post. A fan asked Adah where her stuff toy cat Radha was. To which Adah said that she was in the Maldives. An Instagram user complimented her for her caption. He said, "Bhai Sahab. Gazab Caption" Actor Samyukta Hornad laughed at Adah's caption. Other fans sent in loads of heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Adah Sharma's Instagram post.

Image Source: Adah Sharma's Instagram

A sneak peek into Adah Sharma's Instagram

Adah Sharma's photos and videos are often very engaging. She shares some dance videos and pictures from her photoshoot. She recently flaunted her dual hair colour and asked her fans to guess which colour she would be trying next. Her hair was coloured in the shades of yellow and red. She wore a plunging neck top and paired it with a pearl statement necklace. Take a look at Adah Sharma's photos flaunting her hair colour.

Adah also shared a fusion dance video where she performed a Kathak routine on an English song called Playdate. The song had become popular during the COVID-19 lockdown. She gave it a twist by performing on the lyrics of the song. She wore a blue Anarkali suit as she performed on the song.

