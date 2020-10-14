Sai Dharam Tej's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Prove You're A True Blue Fan Of The Actor

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej rings into his 34th birthday on October 15, 2020. Tej kickstarted his career in 2014 with A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary's romantic-action Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and garnered heaps of praise for his exemplary performance in the Telugu film. He later went on to star in multiple superhit Tollywood films and has managed to carve a niche for himself in the film industry. Thus, on the occasion of Sai Dharam Tej's birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz on the Telugu star for all the ardent fans out there.

Take up this Sai Dharam Tej's trivia quiz to test your knowledge about the actor

1) In which year was the Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej born?

1985

1986

1987

1988

2) What is the full name of Sai Dharam Tej?

Eesh Sai Dharam Tej

Aadavan Sai Dharam Tej

Panja Sai Dharam Tej

Darsh Sai Dharam Tej

3) In which city of Telangana was Sai Dharam Tej born and brought?

Nizamabad

Hyderabad

Warangal

Karimnagar

4) Sai Dharam Tej received his first-ever SIIMA Award for which Telugu film?

Subramanyam for Sale

Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham

Prati Roju Pandage

Nakshatram

5) Sai Dharam Tej is the nephew of a Tollywood megastar. Do you know who the 'Chitralahari' actor's uncle is?

Nagarjuna

Chiranjeevi

Rajinikanth

Kamal Hasan

6) Sai Dharam Tej starred opposite Regina Cassandra and Adah Sharma in which commercially successful action romantic comedy film?

Subramanyam for Sale

Supreme

Thikka

Winner

7) Sai Dharam Tej played the role of a Jamaican gangster in which Telugu film?

Jawaan

Winner

Inttelligent

Rey

8) What was the last box office venture of Sai Dharam Tej?

Tej I Love You

Chitralahari

Prati Roju Pandage

Subramanyam for Sale

9) Sai Dharam Tej is a big-time fan of which sport?

Badminton

Tennis

Football

Cricket

10) Sai Dharam Tej is all set to share the silver screen with which leading lady of Tollywood in his upcoming romantic satire comedy, titled 'Solo Brathuke So Better'?

Nabha Natesh

Samantha Akkineni

Pooja Hegde

Anushka Shetty

Answers:

1986 Panja Sai Dharam Tej Hyderabad Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham Chiranjeevi Subramanyam for Sale Rey Prati Roju Pandage Cricket Nabha Natesh

