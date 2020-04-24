Fan Asks Vidyut Jammwal If He And Adah Sharma Are 'Just Friends', He Says 'Not At All'

Vidyut Jammwal, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film titled Yaara, was recently seen supporting his Commando 3 co-star Adah Sharma. Recently, she shared her TED Talk video and Jammwal reposted it, showing his support. After this, a fan asked Jammwal if he and Adah Sharma are just friends, and the Commando star had a very different and inspiring way of answering this question. Read more to know what Jammwal had to say:

Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma are not 'Just friends'

A twitter user by the handle name Garima had earlier asked Vidyut Jammwal if he is just friends with Sharma, to which Jammwal said, "Just friends.. not at all..." He further cleared the air around this and said, "We are courageous, kind, intuitive, focused, grateful, open-minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quiet, and BEST FRIENDS. I wish upon you someone like us." Here is the tweet by the Junglee actor.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Commando 3, which was a patriotic action film, and will be next seen in Yaara. It is being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and features Shruti Hasan and Vijay Varma too. Jammwal will also be featured in Haafiz, which is being helmed by Faruk Kabir. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of these films. Here is something Jammwal has to offer to his fans in the meantime.

