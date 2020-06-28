Last Updated:

After Taapsee Pannu, 11 More Celebs Raise High Power Bill Issue, Question 'massive Jump'

After Taapsee Pannu, 11 more celebs raised high power bill issue for their Mumbai homes. Pulkit Samrat, Saumya Tandan and others questioned the 'massive jump'

Joel Kurian
After Taapsee Pannu, 11 more celebs raise high power bill issue, question 'massive jump'

Amid the lockdown issues, celebrities are facing another hassle, high power bills, at least in Mumbai. Many stars expressed their displeasure on Twitter after receiving three to 10 times the bill amount that they usually pay. After actor Taapsee Pannu took a sarcastic dig at a power company, more celebrities had similar reactions, including those whose houses were vacant.

Electric 'Shock'?

As Taapsee expressed her shock at receiving a bill amount worth Rs 36,000, actor Pulkit Samrat responded that he has also been charged Rs 30,000 this month and quipped, ‘kya mazaak hai?”

Actor Renuka Shahane too expressed her displeasure at the due amount of close to Rs 30,000.

Airlift director Rajakrishna Menon termed it ‘crazy’ as his bill was charged three times.

Actor Saumya Tandon quipped if it was a ‘lockdown surcharge’ after being billed Rs 28,000 from the average of Rs 8,000. Directors Sudhir Mishra, Ashwini Chaudhary also faced the same situation.

 

Interestingly, it was not just Adani, but BEST and Tata Power were also at the receiving end of questions.

Apart from Taapsee, Vir Das too asked his followers on Twitter if they received a bill amount that was three tiems the amount they usually pay. Actors Neha Dhupia, Ashish Chowdhry, Dino Morea, Kamya Punjabi replied in the affirmative. Ashish joked that he went to check if all geysers were on the whole month, while Dino joked that he had ‘got a shock’ and that there was no surge in electricity, but only in the bill.

Like Taapsee, who claimed even her flat where no one lived received high electricity bill, actor Amrya Dastur too raised the issue and was unhappy after her grierance tweet also disappeared.

This is not the first time that celebrities have raised the issue of high electricity issues. Jwala Gutta, Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik and many other names have been expressing their concern for the last few days.   

