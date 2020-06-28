After Taapsee Pannu, 11 more celebs raise high power bill issue, question 'massive jump'

Amid the lockdown issues, celebrities are facing another hassle, high power bills, at least in Mumbai. Many stars expressed their displeasure on Twitter after receiving three to 10 times the bill amount that they usually pay. After actor Taapsee Pannu took a sarcastic dig at a power company, more celebrities had similar reactions, including those whose houses were vacant.

Electric 'Shock'?

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

As Taapsee expressed her shock at receiving a bill amount worth Rs 36,000, actor Pulkit Samrat responded that he has also been charged Rs 30,000 this month and quipped, ‘kya mazaak hai?”

My bill’s 30,000/- too!!!!!!! Kya mazaak hai!!?! 🤪 — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) June 28, 2020

Actor Renuka Shahane too expressed her displeasure at the due amount of close to Rs 30,000.

Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=? pic.twitter.com/64zlmNe8Qo — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 28, 2020

Airlift director Rajakrishna Menon termed it ‘crazy’ as his bill was charged three times.

Ditto... My bill is 3 X last months. #adani helpline told us not to pay and sort it out wheb the guy comes to cut the power by showing the last few bills. Crazy! Apparently Adani Bandra office is officially open but staff don't go due to Covid so no other way to sort it out https://t.co/eRKPgDelUK — rajakrishna menon (@RajaMenon) June 28, 2020

Actor Saumya Tandon quipped if it was a ‘lockdown surcharge’ after being billed Rs 28,000 from the average of Rs 8,000. Directors Sudhir Mishra, Ashwini Chaudhary also faced the same situation.

My bill was 28000/- up from average of 8000/- @Adani_Elec_Mum . It seems they have added a lockdown surcharge. https://t.co/8qg0xKa6Y1 — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) June 28, 2020

This month i am going to pay almost three times the amount i regularly pay to #adanielectricity . This should be considered as my contribution to the Prime Ministers Relief Care Fund . Jai Hind . — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) June 28, 2020

Interestingly, it was not just Adani, but BEST and Tata Power were also at the receiving end of questions.

Apart from Taapsee, Vir Das too asked his followers on Twitter if they received a bill amount that was three tiems the amount they usually pay. Actors Neha Dhupia, Ashish Chowdhry, Dino Morea, Kamya Punjabi replied in the affirmative. Ashish joked that he went to check if all geysers were on the whole month, while Dino joked that he had ‘got a shock’ and that there was no surge in electricity, but only in the bill.

Gosh I did. And yes, three times.

It’s a massive jump. Went and checked all the geysers in the house if they were on all month!!😅@TataPower https://t.co/8I6BZbgyiZ — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) June 28, 2020

Me 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) June 28, 2020

I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill 🤔 @Adani_Elec_Mum https://t.co/zaJfQzFXla — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) June 28, 2020

Like Taapsee, who claimed even her flat where no one lived received high electricity bill, actor Amrya Dastur too raised the issue and was unhappy after her grierance tweet also disappeared.

Hi @myBESTElectric I’ve written to you this morning but the tweet has disappeared. Strange. You’ve been charging me a high amount on my bills even though I haven’t stayed in that flat since April 1st.

kindly send me a contact no. so I can speak to someone and sort this out. — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) June 28, 2020

This is not the first time that celebrities have raised the issue of high electricity issues. Jwala Gutta, Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik and many other names have been expressing their concern for the last few days.

