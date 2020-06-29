Shekhar Suman Reveals Sushant's Death Has Him Worried About His Son, Adhyayan

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14, 2020, shook the entire nation. It was being reported that Sushant was allegedly dealing with depression for the past six months. Recently, in an interview with an online portal, veteran actor Shekhar Suman opened up about his son Adyayan Suman's battle with depression and expressed that Sushant's demise has got him worried about his son again.

Shekhar Suman speaks about son's battle with depression

Shekhar went on to say that he considered Sushant Singh Rajput 'as his son' as he described Adhyayan Suman's battle with depression in an interview with an online portal. In his statement, Shekhar said that Sushant was like a son to him and he can understand his father's pain. He continued saying that just like Sushant, his son Adhyayan too has suffered from depression and has gone through a similar phase. He also added saying the film industry had created several hurdles for Adhyayan too and his son had even told him that he was having suicidal thoughts.

Furthermore, Shekhar also spoke about how he did not leave his son's side during those difficult days as he also sensed his thoughts. He also revealed that he made sure everyone was around his son all the time. However, with Sushant's demise, Shekhar is worried about Adhyayan again, revealed the actor-host himself.

On June 28, 2020, the Anubhav actor took to Twitter and revealed that he will be going to his hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay his respect to him and will also meet the Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar to press upon a CBI enquiry into Sushant's death.

Check out his tweet below:

Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 28, 2020

Ever since the heartbreaking news of the Kai Po Che actor's death broke the internet, Shekhar has been voicing his opinion about the same on Twitter and has also been urging fans to raise their voice against injustice towards the late actor, Sushant. From calling out nepotism in Bollywood to forming a forum called '#justiceforSushantforum', the actor has been deeply saddened and angered by Sushant's tragic death, which is quite evident from his Twitter handle. Check out some of his tweets below:

#justiceforSushantforum Dearest Sushant,the country is with you,the ppl are with you.we are all seeking justice for you and justice will be done.we will miss you till eternity.#CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/IuPw3wP3kl — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 26, 2020

We all will have to take a more belligerent stand and not be cowered down by the suicide narrative and whitewashed slanted theories.This time we won't listen.This time we won't be convinced.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 25, 2020

So it has been declared that Sushant Singh's was plain and simple suicide.Dont fall for that.I suspected this wd happen.The narrative was set from before.Thar's why the forum has become all the more imp.plz raise your voices for a reinvestigation. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 25, 2020

Thank you for the overwhelming response to the #justiceforSushantforum ..im in the process of working out the modalities and giving it a shape.plz don't lose hope and be patient..i assure you that we will do our best to bring about a closure in his case. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 24, 2020

Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

