Adhyayan Suman Reacts To Father Shekhar's Visit To Patna; Says 'COVID Concerns Me'

In an interview with a media portal, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman expressed his thoughts about his father’s visit to Patna. Adhyayan Suman said that he was extremely concerned about Shekhar Suman’s visit to Patna due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Adhyayan also said that he wouldn’t have allowed his father to travel so far if the situation was not too serious.

However, Adhyayan said that he could understand why his father wanted to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. He also told the media portal that he had lost his brother Aayush when he was young. Hence he could understand why Shekhar Suman wanted to visit Sushant Singh Rajput’s parents, for Suman had lost a son too.

Adhyayan also told the media portal that losing a child was one of the most difficult things that a parent could go through. He also appreciated his father’s efforts and said that people had to step up to help each other in times of need. As per Adhyayan’s statement, Suman did not personally know Sushant Singh Rajput however, the two shared a common hometown, Patna. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with people for not taking any action against Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. According to him, the masses only expressed condolences without lending a helping hand in any way.

Shekhar Suman's trip to Patna

Indian film actor and singer Shekhar Suman has been urging for a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Recently, Shekhar Suman tweeted about his visit to Patna where he paid a visit to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Shekhar mentioned in his tweet that Sushant’s father was in a state of ‘deep shock.’ You can have a look at Suman’s Tweet here:

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Adhyayan Singh’s battle with depression:

Shekhar Suman had opened up about his son’s battle with depression in an interview with a media portal. The singer said that he considered Sushant to be his son as his own son also fought a battle with depression. Adhyayan had a major depressive episode where he would experience suicidal thoughts. Further, Suman also told the media portal that he greatly supported his son during that time.

Promo Image Source: Shekhar Suman's Instagram

