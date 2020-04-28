Adhyayan Suman reacts to Kangana Ranaut break-up, slams trolls targeting Kavita Kaushik

Amid the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s sister-cum-manager Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account suspension over hateful tweets, the former’s ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman became a talking point. Kavita Kaushik empathising with the Raaz: The Mystery Continues star and the actor responding that he wished to move on made headlines. Adhyayan once again opened up on his break-up and stated that he had left the topic ‘miles behind’ in his life.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Adhyayan Suman shared his take on his name springing back with Kavita Kaushik’s tweet that an apology was owed to him over his bitter break-up with Kangana. The actor stated that he was way ahead in his life now. The Jashn star added that it did not matter whether anyone apologised to him or not since he had shared his version of events then. He also said that he was happy about a few people coming out in his support then. Adhyayan stated that no one comes forward to support nowadays due to the criticism they face later. Adhyayan expressed his gratitude to Kavita for her supportive tweet, but expressed his unhappiness at the trolls targeting her. He claimed ‘fake trollers’ said ‘really mean stuff’ to her, something he termed as a ‘disgrace’ and ‘sad.’

Not just Adhyayan, Kavita had expressed how she had gushing emotions of 'love, respect and empathy' for Hrithik Roshan, Kangana's alleged ex, after Rangoli’s tweet in the aftermath of the Moradabad violence. The FIR actress had termed the hate that Adhyayan and his father Shekhar Suman received over Adhyayan's break-up then was ‘heartbreaking’.

Here are the tweets

I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik https://t.co/K0VJvXdN1R — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking🙏 everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the 'woman card' https://t.co/kRZ8kycwJ2 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

For the uninitiated, Adhyayan and Kangana had fallen in love on the sets of their Raaz: The Mystery Continues. Adhyayan opened up about being hit by Kangana and that the National Award-winner had performed black magic on him, had made headlines at that time after their break-up.

