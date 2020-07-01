Shekhar Suman 'couldn't meet' Bihar CM, seeks support from all parties for Sushant Singh

Fans have been demanding ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media in the aftermath of his untimely demise last month. Even celebrities have been voicing their opinions, urging all to not believe in the official line of the late actor taking his own life. Apart from numerous politicians who have demanded a CBI investigation into the death, some celebrities from the film industry too have joined in the debate.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Changed His SIM Card '50 Times In A Month', Claims Shekhar Suman

One of them has been Shekhar Suman, who also hails from Patna like Sushant and had planned to start a forum in the matter. The actor then visited Sushant’s family in Patna and asserted his stance on fighting till the ‘finish’ for ‘justice.’

The Bhoomi star on Wednesday shared that he had returned from Patna, but could not meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to press his demands. Shekhar claimed that the leader’s office cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason to be unable to meet. He, however, claimed that RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav had promised him all support.

Here's the tweet

I came from Patna today after having met Sushant's father.Tried meeting Nitish Kumar but his office cited Covid19 reason for not meeting https://t.co/kffCNF9OFA.Tejaswi Yadav met n promised support for #CBIEnquiryForShushant and #justiceforsushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

The actor also tweeted that he needed to garner support from all political pirates like BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena NCP, JDU, RJD in this battle and from ‘every corner’ of India. The Movers & Shakers artist also claimed that his family was ‘dead against’ him risking his life amid the COVID-19 pandemic and going to Patna for this initiative. However, he stated that he could not ‘betray the cause’, betray his heart and betray all the fan

I wd need to have political support and support from all walks of life otherwise just you and I alone cannot do this.we will be suppressed or ignored.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

My family and friends are dead against me doing this..they feel no one is coming forward and im risking my health by travelling during Covid 19.But i can't betray the cause ive set out to do..i can't betray my heart.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

I will leave no stones unturned and as i had said i will go to the end of the world to get justice for https://t.co/2Xvspp1QwK doing my best.i have to garner support from all the political https://t.co/BfFWid9urD it BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCPJDU RJD etc.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

The support has to come from each one of you from ev one corner of India.I alone cannot do it.I risked my health going to Patna.and i will do so again if the need https://t.co/9uEdcSIZPr family and friends are against me to get involved in this but i can't — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

betray the cause i ve set out to do.i can't betray my heart.i can't betray all of YOU.🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Mumbai Police To Record Director Shekhar Kapur's Statement

Shekhar visited Sushant’s home on Monday, along with producer Sandip Ssingh, who is Sushant’s close friend and carried out all formalities related to his death. Sharing a photo with Sushant’s father, Shekhar Suman wrote that he shared his grief with the bereaved without exchanging a word. He also addressed the media and pictures and videos of his visit surfaced online.

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020



Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is recording the statements of those closely associated to Sushant. The latest was his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, after Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra and over 25 in all. Citing the post-mortem report, the police have ruled out foul play and reported that he died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’

READ: Shekhar Suman Reveals Sushant's Death Has Him Worried About His Son, Adhyayan

READ: 'A Fight To Finish...': Shekhar Suman Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna Residence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.