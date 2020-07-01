Last Updated:

Shekhar Suman 'couldn't Meet' Bihar CM, Seeks Support From All Parties For Sushant Singh

Shekhar Suman revealed that he couldn't meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, while seeking support from all political parties for 'justice' for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Shekhar Suman 'couldn't meet' Bihar CM, seeks support from all parties for Sushant Singh

Fans have been demanding ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media in the aftermath of his untimely demise last month. Even celebrities have been voicing their opinions, urging all to not believe in the official line of the late actor taking his own life. Apart from numerous politicians who have demanded a CBI investigation into the death, some celebrities from the film industry too have joined in the debate.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Changed His SIM Card '50 Times In A Month', Claims Shekhar Suman

One of them has been Shekhar Suman, who also hails from Patna like Sushant and had planned to start a forum in the matter. The actor then visited Sushant’s family in Patna and asserted his stance on fighting till the ‘finish’ for ‘justice.’

The Bhoomi star on Wednesday shared that he had returned from Patna, but could not meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to press his demands. Shekhar claimed that the leader’s office cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason to be unable to meet. He, however, claimed that RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav had promised him all support. 

Here's the tweet

The actor also tweeted that he needed to garner support from all political pirates like BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena NCP, JDU, RJD in this battle and from ‘every corner’ of India. The Movers & Shakers artist also claimed that his family was ‘dead against’ him risking his life amid the COVID-19 pandemic and going to  Patna for this initiative. However, he stated that he could not ‘betray the cause’, betray his heart and betray all the fan

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Mumbai Police To Record Director Shekhar Kapur's Statement

Shekhar visited Sushant’s home on Monday, along with producer Sandip Ssingh, who is Sushant’s close friend and carried out all formalities related to his death. Sharing a photo with Sushant’s father, Shekhar Suman wrote that he shared his grief with the bereaved without exchanging a word. He also addressed the media and pictures and videos of his visit surfaced online. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is recording the statements of those closely associated to Sushant. The latest was his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, after Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra and over 25 in all. Citing the post-mortem report, the police have ruled out foul play and reported that he died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’ 

READ: Shekhar Suman Reveals Sushant's Death Has Him Worried About His Son, Adhyayan

READ: 'A Fight To Finish...': Shekhar Suman Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna Residence

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all