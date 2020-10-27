RRR And Other Telugu Films To Look Forward To Once The Theatres Reopen; See List

A number of Telugu films have been creating a buzz amongst the audiences with their posters, first looks, and trailers. These films have either been gaining attention for their mass appeal or for their promising stories. Here is a look at a bunch of Telugu films to look out for once the theatres reopen.

Much-awaited Telugu films

1. RRR

RRR is an action-drama film which is expected to hit theatres in 2021. The plot of this film revolves around two revolutionaries and their adventures before they fight for their country in the 1920s. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli while the story is by Vijayendra Prasad. RRR cast features actors like N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Have a look at the trailer here.

2. Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu action-drama film which has been scheduled for a 2021 release. The film is expected to be a political thriller with Mahesh Babu playing two different roles while the film follows the theme of bank fraud. It is being written and directed by Parasuram and stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

3. Wild Dog

Wild Dog is another action-thriller which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst fans. The shooting of this film is in progress in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The plot of this film revolves around Vijay Varma and an intense mission which will decide the future of the nation. It is being directed by Ahishor Solomon and stars actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saiyami Kher, and Ali Reza in lead roles.

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

4. Most Eligible Bachelor

Most Eligible Bachelor is a much-anticipated film scheduled for a January 2021 release. The film is being written and directed by Bhaskar and the official synopsis is yet to be revealed. The poster was revealed recently, showcasing a romantic vibe between the two leads. It stars actors like Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #AkhilAkkineni and #PoojaHegde... #Telugu film #MostEligibleBachelor will release on #Pongal2021... Directed by Baskar... Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma... Allu Aravind presentation... New poster... pic.twitter.com/WPvXTNg41x — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2020

5. Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is a romantic-drama film which has a vast budget and intriguing first looks. The film is being directed by KK Radhakrishna Kumar while writing has been done by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. It stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, and Jayaram in lead roles. Radhe Shyam release date is yet to be revealed by the makers.

