If You Loved 'Inglourious Basterds', Here're Similar War Films For Your Watchlist

Starring Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz in pivotal roles, Inglourious Basterds narrates an alternate war story consisting of two plots to assassinate Nazi Germany’s leadership. A few Jewish soldiers are sent on an undercover mission to put an end to the war. Meanwhile, a woman wants to avenge the death of her family from a German officer. Upon release, Inglourious Basterds went on to become a massive success at the box office. If you loved the plot and story of the film, and are looking for similar war-based films then we have got you covered. Here are a few movies like Inglourious Basterds that you must add to your watch list.

Movies like Inglourious Basterds

Fury

Fury is another war film starring Brad Pitt and Shia LaBeouf. The movie chronicles the story of Wardaddy, who along with five other crew members, embarks on a mission that puts many lives in danger. Later, the team gets to know that the odds are against them however, they still do not change their plan of attack against the Nazi army.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Helmed by Sergio Leone, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is set against the backdrop of Civil War. It articulates the story of two men, Tuco and Blondie who form an uncomfortable alliance while looking for treasure. The duo is also supposed to beat Angel Eyes, an outlaw who also wishes to plunder the riches for himself.

Dunkirk

Featuring an ensemble cast, Dunkirk is a 2017 war film produced by Christopher Nolan. Set against the backdrop of World War II, it essays how soldiers from the British, France and Belgium empire try to evacuate German forces from the town of Dunkirk. Amid an arduous battle, the Dunkirk evacuation becomes an essential mission.

Django Unchained

This American Revisionist Western war movie is set in the Old West and Antebellum South; it is a highly stylized tribute to Spaghetti Westerns. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz, the film revolves around the life of Django, a slave who after freeing himself joins forces with a bounty hunter to rescue his wife. She has been captured by a hard-hearted plantation owner.

The Exception

Starring Lily James and Jai Courteney, this film is about a German soldier Stefan Brandt who wants to investigate the exiled German Monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II. In the film, The Kaiser lives in a secluded mansion in the Netherlands. The movie takes some unexpected twists when one of the Kaiser's maids gets involved in a forbidden romance.

