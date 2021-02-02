Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts The 'bride Side Of 2021' As She Turns Muse For Sabyasachi

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently turned cover girl for Khush Wedding Magazine to flaunt the 'bride side of 2021'. As the wedding season is just around the corner, ace designer Sabyasachi finally launched his latest bridal collection in collaboration with Khush Wedding Magazine, after teasing its launch on social media yesterday. Earlier today, as soon as the photographs of 'Sabyasachi X Khush Wedding magazine' collection surfaced online, the internet went gaga over them and fans couldn't hold back but gush about them on social media.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's photos in a bridal avatar

V star Aditi Rao Hydari recently took social media by surprise as she unveiled the pictures of her bridal avatar after turning muse for Sabyasachi and Khush Wedding Magazine for their latest collaboration. Aditi turned cover girl for the UK-based wedding magazine's recent collaboration with the ace designer and stunning pictures from the collection were quick to go viral on social media, soon after the launch. Furthermore, Sabyasachi also released a jaw-dropping video, starring the Padmaavat actor to showcase the collection, which is all things 'Royal' for netizens.

The 34-year-old donned five extravagant bridal ensembles from the collection in the grand video, which was shot at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. In the first all-things Sabyasachi ensemble, Aditi donned an elaborate white lehenga with a plunging neckline, comprising exquisite floral prints, paired with a sheer embroidered dupatta and opulent gold jewellery.

Take a look:

In the second ensemble, the actor sported a solid brown choli with an emerald-green ghagra, comprising gold floral prints embroidered on it. Her outfit was complemented with a chunky necklace and statement gold earrings. In terms of her hairstyle, Aditi's ensemble was rounded off with a mid-parted hairdo, tied in a bun.

Take a look:

In the third ensemble, the Asiavision Award-winning actor rocked a highly-embroidered bridal lehenga with hints of red and green colours and intricate mirror work. Her outfit was paired with a sheer mirror-work dupatta and heavy classic gold jewellery, which comprised pearls and emeralds as well.

Take a look:

In the fourth ensemble, Aditi Rao Hydari rocked an all-red bridal lehenga with a plunging neckline and intricate mirror-work embroidery. Her outfit was matched with extravagant gold accessories. On the other hand, in the fifth and final ensemble, Aditi flaunted a Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta bridal dress, which was all-things golden.

Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's latest bridal photos below:

