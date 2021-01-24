Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals Why She Thinks She Loses Out On International Films

Aditi Rao Hydari has established a name for herself in the Hindi and South Indian film industry with her distinctive roles as well as praiseworthy acting skills. The Padmaavat actor started her career with a Tamil film, Sringaram in 2007 and has only worked her way up ever since. While she has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films, Aditi had revealed a few months ago that she loses out on quite a few international projects for a specific reason. Read on to know what it is.

Aditi Rao Hydari trivia

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bhoomi actor Aditi Rao Hydari stated that she has lost out on a few international films as the makers of those movies didn't think she looked like a conventional Indian. She added that it is surprising how many times she has been told that she looks different and had it happened once, she would have ignored but it has occurred a number of occasions. Hydari also mentioned that even after giving a good audition, the role did not come to her and when she saw who they cast, it became evident to her why she was rejected. She didn't name the films as she felt it was not the right thing to do.

Elaborating, the actor said that she is amused because here in India, she is complimented for her traditional looks and the way she carries her Indian attire. She added that even directors like Mani Ratnam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali want her to wear Indian clothes and in their films, she has mostly donned Indian attire and outfits. She hopes that her international perception changes soon and things work out for her. Aditi concluded by saying that she is someone who believes in looking at the positives, rather than the negatives and staying strong, and working more.

Aditi Rao Hydari films

Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in around 27 films, in a career spanning around 14 years. The actor started out with Tamil cinema and made her debut with the 2007 flick Sringaran. Hydari rose to fame after her performance in Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi, a role that won her the Screen Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. She subsequently starred in several successful Bollywood films including Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, the horror-thriller Murder 3, the action-comedy Boss, Padmaavat, and Wazir.

