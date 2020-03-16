Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Gorgeous In Vivid Maxi Dresses & These Pics Prove It

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. She marked her acting career with Prajapathi in 2006 and refused to look back since them. After rising to fame with her performance in the Tamil flick Sringaram, the actor appeared in several Bollywood films.

Aditi Rao Hydari was appreciated for her role in Sudhir Mishra’s Yeh Saali Zindagi in 2011. This flick also garnered her awards. Moreover, she has starred in successful Hindi flicks including Rockstar, Murder 3, Wazir, Padmaavat, and Boss. Besides her acting chops, she is also known for her sartorial choices. Therefore, we have compiled her best looks in maxis to take cues from this Spring season:

Aditi Rao Hydari’s photos in maxi dresses

A floral printed dress

Aditi Rao Hydari is slaying her look in this floral printed maxi dress. This off-shoulder attire features vivid shades of blue. For a complete look, the Padmaavat actor has worn strappy heels and an overcoat with this dress.

Flowy gown

Hydari has donned a flowy gown featuring a plunging v-neckline and a thigh-high slit. She sported brown sturdy boots with this breezy outfit. For a complete look, Aditi Rao Hydari has kept a minimal makeup look and kept her bouncy hair loose.

Indo-western maxi dress

The actor is rocking this fusion outfit. She has donned a red shaded Indo-western maxi dress featuring a floral print. She has sported a wide belt and large statement earrings with this look. Hydari has also applied a red lip shade and kept her hair loose for a complete look.

