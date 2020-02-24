As Nani Turns 36, 'V' Co-star Aditi Rao Hydari Tweets A Heart Warming Birthday Post

Nani is an Indian actor popularly known for his work in the south Indian cinema. The actor is highly regarded for his work in films like Veppam and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy for which he has bagged awards too. The actor has a huge fan following and is followed by over 3 million people on his Twitter handle. As he turned 36 today, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media account and wished the actor on his birthday. Check out the tweet below.

Aditi Rao Hydari tweet on Nani's birthday

Happy birthday naniiiiiiiiiii @NameisNani

The perfect gentleman when he isn’t in devil mode 😈🔥

More power to you and everything that you do ♥️🤗 pic.twitter.com/p7xRxLXjHN — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) February 24, 2020

What is next for Aditi Rao Hydari?

Aditi Rao Hydari is very popular among fans of Bollywood and has appeared in regional language films as well. She is all geared up for her upcoming Telugu language film, V which will hit theatres on March 25th, 2020. Aditi Rao would be sharing the screen with Telugu star Nani. In her social media post where she has wished the actor, she can be seen mentioning that actor Nani is the perfect gentleman when he is not in devil mode. Aditi Rao was also seen wishing more power to the actor and to everything he does. Recently, she took to her Twitter account where she shared the teaser of her upcoming film.

About 'V'

V is an upcoming Telugu language film directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The movie stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari in main roles. The movie is an action thriller film produced by Dil Raju.

