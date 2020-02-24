Aditi Rao Hydari Replaces Samantha Akkineni In Maha Samudram? Here's The Truth

Aditi Rao Hydari recently reacted to rumours that she has replaced Samantha Akkineni in the film, Maha Samudram after the latter's last project tanked at the box office. She took to social media to react to an article which spoke of the same. She wrote that a hit or a flop cannot take away the credibility of the actor.

She also said that one should not encourage such kind of thinking. She also added that one should wait for the director or the producer of the film to make an official announcement about the same. Rumours of Aditi replacing Samantha Akkineni in the Ajay Bhupathi directorial Maha Samudram have been doing rounds quite a lot lately. Check out her tweet.

I genuinely feel this is important to say... a hit or flop cannot take away the credibility of an actor. Pl Let’s not encourage this kind of thinking.

secondly lets give a director/producer the respect to make their announcements in the way that they deem fit. Thank you 😊 https://t.co/1GOmREheud — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) February 23, 2020

Naga Chaitanya was replaced by Ravi Teja in the film

The movie also stars Sharwanand in a pivotal role. According to media reports, Samantha and Sharwanand's last film, Jaanu failed to work wonders at the box office, for which the makers have decided to replace her with Aditi. The film, Mahasamudram also reportedly was to star Samantha's husband Naga Chaitanya. However, Naga decided to opt-out from the film and Ravi Teja replaced him. But Ravi Teja's last film, Disco Raja also proved to be a huge disappointment at the box office.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit's Silk Saree To Aditi Rao Hydari's Lehenga: Celeb-inspired Purple Outfits

Aditi was last seen in the Tamil movie Psycho

The actor was thus replaced by Sharwanand in the project. So, reportedly after the failure of Jaanu, the makers have thought about replacing Samantha by Aditi in the film. Aditi was also last seen in the Tamil film, Psycho which released in the year 2018.

The Wazir actor has quite a lot of other films in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra on the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train. She will also be seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan which will also star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role. Reportedly, Aditi also has a Malayalam and a Tamil film in the pipeline. As for Samantha, after the failure of Jaanu, she is now gearing up for her next project, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni And Nayanthara's Big Project 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' Announced

Also Read: 'I’m Sure It Will Happen': Aditi Rao Hydari On Dhanush's Impending Sophomore Film

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.