Samantha Akkineni And Nayanthara's Big Project 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' Announced

Two of the leading ladies of the South film industry, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni, will share screen space in the upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The makers announced the big collaboration on the very special occasion of Valentine’s Day. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the lead in the film.

The film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh. Samantha Akkineni also shared the first promo of the film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, on her Instagram handle to express her joy with fans.

Along with the video, Samantha also went on to comment on beautiful things about the film. She said that she is super happy about the film and also revealed that this was her best team as she tagged Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and the makers of the movie. Watch the promo here.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's collaboration

This will be the second time where fans will get to see the on-screen chemistry of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Last time the duo starred together was in Vignesh Shivan's blockbuster film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, released in 2015.

The movie portrayed a romantic love story between Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and was a success at the box office. Vignesh Shivan has reportedly decided to rope in the music director Anirudh Ravichander for the movie.

Samantha Akkineni's latest venture

Samantha Akkineni is currently making headlines for various reasons. The actor was last seen in the film, Jaanu, where she played the titular character and the film revolved around the reunion of former students from a 2004 high school class, fifteen years after their graduation which brings two lovers back and resolves the issues that lead to their break-up in the past.

