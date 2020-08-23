Aditi Rao Hydari Vs Pooja Hegde: Who Wore Sequinned Bodycon Dress Better?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Pooja Hegde are both very well-known names in the Indian movie industry. The two multi-lingual and versatile actors have often won the hearts of the audience with their par excellent performances. They have now stepped into the world of fashion and have been impressing fans with their style statements. Here is who out of Aditi Rao Hydari and Pooja Hegde wore the sequinned bodycon dress better. Read further ahead.

Aditi Rao Hydari vs Pooja Hegde

Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen posing in a multi-coloured sequinned dress. Her dress has a three-fourth sleeve on the right side and a tube pattern on the left-hand side. The actor has worn black colour lacy heels and has tied her wavy hair in a messy ponytail, leaving the front loose. Aditi Rao Hydari has applied brown makeup and a dark maroon lip shade to complete her look.

In comparison to Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hegde can be seen posing in a multi-coloured sequinned dress that has full-sleeves. The actor has left her wavy hair open, giving it a centre partition and a messy look to go with. Pooja Hegde has applied nude shade makeup to complete her look.

On the work front

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen on the big screen in Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020). The movie is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, also casting Jayasurya and Dev Mohan as the lead characters. The movie was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, due to the global pandemic. The actor has a bunch of movies upcoming up like Mira, V, and Hey Sinamika. Fans have eagerly been waiting for the actor’s new releases.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde was last seen on the big screen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The movie is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, also casting Tabu and Allu Arjun as the lead characters. The actor has many upcoming movies in her kitty. She will next be seen in the Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and the fifth instalment to the Housefull series.

