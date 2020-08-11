John Abraham To Romance Aditi Rao Hydari In Nikkhil Advani's Next Starring Arjun-Rakul

Actor John Abraham has reportedly joined the cast of Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film which is a much-anticipated family drama. According to a PeepingMoon source close to the development, John Abraham will be seen romancing actor Aditi Rao Hydari in a few flashback sequences of the film. He is also a part of the production team while the movie will be helmed by debutant director Kaashvie Nair.

John Abraham joins the cast

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing a pivotal role in an upcoming family drama film. The film also stars actors like Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Kaur, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. According to the report by the entertainment portal, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing the younger version of Neena Gupta while John Abraham plays her love interest.

A source told PeeingMoon that Aditi Rao Hydari has been roped in to play the younger version of Neena Gupta, who plays Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother. The actor will be seen with John Abraham in various flashback sequences of the film. The on-screen pair has accommodated seven days for their parts and will shoot it between 23rd and 29th of August at a studio in Mumbai. The report also states that Arjun, Rakul, Neena, and others will be shooting for their parts in the first week of September.

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari are reportedly elated about their roles in the film which also stars actors like Kumud Mishra, Soni Razdan, and Kanwaljit Singh, amongst others. The plot of the film reportedly revolves around the relationship between a grandmother and her grandchildren who have been separated by the borders. The film is also reportedly high on emotional quotient as it talks about separations and flashbacks. The untitled film is expected to release in the first quarter of 2021.

Actor John Abraham has also been gearing up for his upcoming action film, Mumbai Saga. It is being directed by Sanjay Gupta and is completing the last shooting schedule. It also stars actors like Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Aditi Rao Hydari, on the other hand, has been mostly working in Southern language films.

