Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals Her Favourite Add-on To Every Meal; Find Out!

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who is known for her roles in films such as Sufiyum Sujatayum, Kaatru Veliyidai, V, Padmaavat, Fitoor and more, hails from one of the royal families of India. Apart from her acting skills, the actor is also known for her health and fitness regime. However, during an interview, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about her favourite add-on to every food.

During one of the episodes of Starry Meals with Janice, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about her every add-on to every meal including her coffee. As she sat at the dining table for a meal with Janice, Aditi went on to explain the list of meals that were placed on the table. As she kept explaining, Janice spotted a small jar on the table and asked Aditi about it. Aditi soon picks up the bottle and keeps it close to her heart. Janice then asks her why is there a bottle of ghee while they are having lunch. Aditi replies saying that she has to have it with everything including her coffee. She also added that she bathes in ghee.

Aditi Rao Hydari is very active on her social media accounts. She keeps her fans up-to-date about new updates in her life and even entertains them by interacting with them through Instagram's story or sharing exclusive photos of her photoshoots. The actor recently shared a hilarious photo of herself along with her pets. In the picture, she can be seen lying in her bed while her pups Zoe and Gigi appear to be doing some yoga poses. She also wrote a caption that read, “Dogs and angels are not very far apart #ZoeAndGigi ( P. S yes they also do yoga mid slumber) “.

On the work front

Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen essaying a pivotal role in Netflix’s The Girl on The Train. The mystery thriller film, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, is an adaptation of Paula Hawkin's novel of the same name. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari in crucial roles. Apart from this, Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen in two Tamil language movies. She's going to star in Hey Sinamika and Maha Samudram, which is all set to be released in 2021.

