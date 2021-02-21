Aditi Rao Hydari Talks About Moving From Big Hyderabad Mansions To Small Mumbai Flats

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari hails from one of the royal families of India. The actor grew up partly in Hyderabad and Delhi and now has been living in Mumbai for nearly 8 years. During an interview for a talk show, the actor spoke about her families and her transition of moving from big houses in Delhi & Hyderabad to smaller flats in Mumbai.

During one of the episodes of Starry Meals with Janice, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about her childhood and said that coming from the royal families in Hyderabad, she grew in big mansions and open houses. Aditi Rao Hydari said, "I was born in Hyderabad and stayed there for a couple of years. But I remember growing up in Delhi, where I stayed with my mother. My life in Delhi was also very very different from my life in Hyderabad. The house there functioned very differently." She said there was a staff that would look after her who had been with them for years. Tracing back to the time when her grandmother hired them and they would stay with the family for years, just like it happened in royal families.

After her parents separated, she moved to Delhi with her mother and grew up there. Her life in Delhi was completely different from her time in Hyderabad. Aditi Rao Hydari calls herself a 'free-spirit person' because of the fact that she grew up in Delhi, but at the same time, she's also a proper (well-behaved) person sometimes. When asked if her family members visited her house in Mumbai, she said they did visit her once but could not take the fact that she had been living in a much smaller home, compared to her house in Delhi.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in a pivotal role in Netflix’s The Girl on The Train. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the mystery thriller film is an adaptation of Paula Hawkin’s novel with the same name. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari. Apart from this, Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen in two Tamil language films. She will star in Hey Sinamika and Maha Samudram which will release in 2021.

